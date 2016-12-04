Advert
Saturday, December 3, 2016, 22:34

Juventus dominate Atalanta to return to winning ways

There was no stopping Mario Mandzukic. Photo: Reuters

There was no stopping Mario Mandzukic. Photo: Reuters

Juventus muzzled Atalanta's giant killer aspirations with two goals in the opening 20 minutes as they won 3-1 to secure their lead atop the Serie A standings. 

Massimiliano Allegri's men were keen to put last week's embarrassing loss to Genoa behind them, and the Juventus players shot off the blocks, pressuring and outmuscling Atalanta. 

Full-back Alex Sandro got the opener, duping Atalanta goalkeeper Sportiello with a shot that slipped past his near post and into the net after 15 minutes. 

Four minutes later, Juve were two ahead, with Daniele Rugani powering in a header from a Miralem Pjanic corner cross. 

A tireless Mario Mandzukic harangued defenders at every turn and was even on hand to twice block goal-bound Atalanta shots . The Croat striker was rewarded for his efforts in the 64th minute, scoring the Bianconeri's third with a glancing header that Sportiello was helpless to stop. 

Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler got one back for the visitors on 82 minutes, but the Bergamaschi - who have beaten Roma, Napoli and Inter this season - left the Juventus Stadium empty-handed. 

The win means Juventus have a seven-point advantage over Roma and Milan, who are in joint second place.

Atalanta are on equal points with Lazio and Napoli in fourth place, though Lazio have the chance to propel themselves ahead of city rivals Roma if they win tomorrow's Rome derby. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Goalkeeper scores most...

  2. Rosberg announces shock retirement, days...

  3. Ronaldo, Mourinho accused of hiding...

  4. Times of Malta's sports editor takes up...

  5. It hurts me to drop players, says United...

  6. Goalkeeper Hart sees no future at...

  7. Southgate talks of great expectations...

  8. Former general secretary Linsi implicated

  9. Rome derby fan boycott looms again

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 04-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed