Juventus dominate Atalanta to return to winning ways

There was no stopping Mario Mandzukic. Photo: Reuters

Juventus muzzled Atalanta's giant killer aspirations with two goals in the opening 20 minutes as they won 3-1 to secure their lead atop the Serie A standings.

Massimiliano Allegri's men were keen to put last week's embarrassing loss to Genoa behind them, and the Juventus players shot off the blocks, pressuring and outmuscling Atalanta.

Full-back Alex Sandro got the opener, duping Atalanta goalkeeper Sportiello with a shot that slipped past his near post and into the net after 15 minutes.

Four minutes later, Juve were two ahead, with Daniele Rugani powering in a header from a Miralem Pjanic corner cross.

A tireless Mario Mandzukic harangued defenders at every turn and was even on hand to twice block goal-bound Atalanta shots . The Croat striker was rewarded for his efforts in the 64th minute, scoring the Bianconeri's third with a glancing header that Sportiello was helpless to stop.

Atalanta midfielder Remo Freuler got one back for the visitors on 82 minutes, but the Bergamaschi - who have beaten Roma, Napoli and Inter this season - left the Juventus Stadium empty-handed.

The win means Juventus have a seven-point advantage over Roma and Milan, who are in joint second place.

Atalanta are on equal points with Lazio and Napoli in fourth place, though Lazio have the chance to propel themselves ahead of city rivals Roma if they win tomorrow's Rome derby.