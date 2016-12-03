Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A woman makes her way past a Christmas tree made from glass balls in Valletta on November 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Festive Christmas reflections in a shop window in Valletta on November 29. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi makes a point at the breakfast debate organized by the Times of Malta to discuss Brexit and Trump’s election to power on November 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The panel at the debate organised by Times of Malta on November 30 steered by Herman Grech. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Michael Briguglio makes a point while Josie Muscat sniggers at the debate organized by The Times of Malta on November 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A woman reads the Times of Malta newspaper at the debate organized by The Times of Malta on November 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A jubilant Simon Busuttil addresses a crowd at a PN rally to celebrate the acquisition of an additional two seats in parliament on November 25. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Renowned veteran actress Karmen Azzopardi returns to the stage after an absence of many years to play the title role in the Greek tragedy ‘Hecuba’ at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 24.

Renowned veteran actress Karmen Azzopardi returns to the stage after an absence of many years to play the title role in the Greek tragedy ‘Hecuba’ at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on November 24.

The University mace is carried in a procession to initiate the graduation ceremony of November 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A student prepares to be presented with his graduation certificate at the Jesuit Church in Valletta on November 25. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Balloons hang from a railing at Fort St Angelo in Vittoriosa during an event to celebrate ten years of the Home-Start programme, a project run by Agenzija Appogg, on November 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Sailing boats battle it out against each other off the Sliema coast in the RC44 Fleet Racing Championship on November 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Sailing boats battling it it out against each other pass close to the Sliema coast in the RC44 Fleet Racing Championship on November 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A pair of seagulls flies along the Sliema coast on November 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A pair of seagulls flies along the Sliema coast on November 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A motorcyclist rides along the Xemxija bypass on November 27. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The sun’s rays illuminate a distant cloud on November 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Senglea at dusk with rain falling in the distance on November 28. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The gardjola on Senglea bastions and a cruise liner are seen in Grand Harbour at sunset on November 24. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Container ships and tankers are seen anchored at sunset on Hurd Bank, off Valletta on November 28. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A man stands on the rocks in Sliema after taking a dip on November 24. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hamrun Spartans’ Luke Sciberras falls to the ground after being tackled by Gzira United’s Souleymane Dianoutene during their BOV Premier League match at the National Stadium in Ta’Qali on November 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians’ Jurgen Da Silva Perreira tries to control the ball on the floor after being tackled by Sliema Wanderers’ Matias Muchardi during their BOV Premier League match at The National Stadium in Ta’Qali on November 26. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli