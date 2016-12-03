Toronto car thieves caught with $16,000 in stolen Nutella

Car thieves in Toronto also dealt in stolen Nutella on the side. Photo: Shutterstock

A Toronto police operation to shut down a car theft ring has led to the seizure of luxury cars, cash, drugs... and $16,000 in stolen Nutella.

23 people were arrested following an elaborate police sting operation which sought to apprehend the people responsible for a string of car thefts in the Toronto area.

Thieves had been targeting high-value cars like Lamborghinis and Ferraris, forging paperwork and reselling them.

But in between stealing supercars, the thieves made sure the local black market was flush with Hazelnut chocolate spread, by stealing jars of Nutella and selling them on at half their retail price.

“Yes, I said Nutella,” a police detective briefing reporters on the case said, according to the Toronto Star.

Not that the thieves seemed to be especially discerning about what stolen goods they dealt in. Aside from $5 million in cars, weapons, cocaine, heroin, cash and Nutella, police also seized e-cigarettes and car parts.

“I’ve never seen an investigation that did spiral into so many directions,” the detective said.