Saturday, December 3, 2016, 15:42

Power of attorney can now be cancelled online

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

Cancelling a power of attorney is now be possible within 24 hours thanks to the introduction of an online registry, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici announced today. 

The new system, which came into force yesterday, allows the holder or subject of a power of attorney to terminate it by filling in an online form and paying a €50 processing fee. The form will then be processed by the offices of the notary to the government within 24 hours and published to an online registry. 

Previously, cancelling a power of attorney was a laborious process that required individuals to individually notify each notary and commercial bank in Malta, with the Justice Ministry statement saying costs could run into the thousands. 

 

