Advert
Saturday, December 3, 2016, 14:26

Paceville smoker punched rookie policeman in the face - POU president

Sandro Camilleri bemoans lack of face time with new recruits

A man caught smoking inside a Paceville bar punched a rookie police officer in the face while trying to make his getaway last night, the president of the Police Officers' Union has said. 

The smoker allegedly tried to run away when two police officers asked him to step outside, only to be caught after he bumped head-first into a promoter of a neighbouring gentleman's club.

POU president Sandro Camilleri.POU president Sandro Camilleri.

As one of the officers grabbed hold of him, the man turned and punched him in the face, sending him tumbling down four steps. Despite the physical aggression, officers managed to arrest the man, POU president Sandro Camilleri told Times of Malta

The punch had caused PC1479 slight injuries, Dr Camilleri said. The union official had first shared news of the incident in a Facebook post. 

"Officers in St Julian's are constantly having to deal with problems of this nature," the POU president said, as he expressed regret at the fact that the police academy seemed resentful of the union. 

"The academy refuses to grant us a single one-hour slot to hold an information session with new recruits to inform them of their rights," he said. "There seems to be a great deal of hatred towards the union and towards me personally." 

The alleged aggressor is expected to be arraigned today, the POU president said, as he wished new police recruit PC1479 a speedy recovery and congratulated him for a job well done. 

The post first uploaded by Dr Camilleri. Photo: FacebookThe post first uploaded by Dr Camilleri. Photo: Facebook
Advert
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. ‘Abortion in cases of rape simply cannot...

  2. Speaker ruling 'a threat to freedom of...

  3. Evarist Bartolo: Philip Rizzo is lying

  4. Government: Power tariffs will not...

  5. Muscat lays flowers on Raymond Caruana's...

  6. Philip Rizzo's resignation 'received and...

  7. GWU foundation running scheme for the...

  8. €1,500 fine if you step on Azure Window...

  9. Minister calls for education – not a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed