New home for people with disability in Għajnsielem

Justyne Caruana inaugurates the home. Photo: DOI

Five people will soon be settling into a new home in Għajnsielem following the inauguration of a new community residence for people living with disability.

Dar il-Ġublew tal-Ħniena is a joint project between Fondazzjoni Arka and the government, with some €350,000 in public funds used to develop the home. It is the fourth such facility of 10 planned under the government's Soċjetà Ġusta [Fair Society] scheme.

The home will house five residents, with services adhering to standards announced for such homes last year. Aġenzija Sapport will provide residents with the necessary help.

Speaking at the home's inauguration, Disability Rights parliamentary secretary Justyne Caruana said the Għajnsielem home was a dream of Fondazzjoni Arka founder Dun Manwel Curmi. She expressed delight at the fact that it was being inaugurated on the Internation Day for Disability, which falls today.