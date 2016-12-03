Mistake for Air Malta to stop Frankfurt route - PN

Air Malta's decision to stop flying to Frankfurt was a major concern, the Nationalist Party said this morning.

Frankfurt was one of the main European hubs and an important source for operators, said PN spokespersons Claudio Grech and Antoine Borg.

Instead of stopping the Frankfurt route, the government and Air Malta should do their utmost to increase the number of passengers.

The stoppage of the Frankfurt route was a result of the downsizing of the Air Malta fleet, a decision which has imposed severe limitations on the airline's operations, the PN said. Air Malta has also stopped operations to Berlin and Gatwick.