Advert
Saturday, December 3, 2016, 10:41

Mistake for Air Malta to stop Frankfurt route - PN

Air Malta's decision to stop flying to Frankfurt was a major concern, the Nationalist Party said this morning.

Frankfurt was one of the main European hubs and an important source for operators, said PN spokespersons Claudio Grech and Antoine Borg. 

Instead of stopping the Frankfurt route, the government and Air Malta should do their utmost to increase the number of passengers. 

The stoppage of the Frankfurt route was a result of the downsizing of the Air Malta fleet, a decision which has imposed severe limitations on the airline's operations, the PN said. Air Malta has also stopped operations to Berlin and Gatwick.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pictures emerge of small power station blaze

  2. Rare protected booted eagle shot down

  3. ‘Abortion in cases of rape simply cannot...

  4. Speaker ruling 'a threat to freedom of...

  5. Government: Power tariffs will not...

  6. Evarist Bartolo: Philip Rizzo is lying

  7. Philip Rizzo's resignation 'received and...

  8. GWU foundation running scheme for the...

  9. Minister calls for education – not a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed