Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories reported by Malta's newspapers this morning:

Times of Malta says that the CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, Philip Rizzo, stepped down from office and accused Education Minister Evarist Bartolo of trying to dissuade him from reporting claims of fraud and corruption against his canvasser. It also reports that an inquiry led by a former army brigadier has not found any evidence that the police gave in to pressure to release a Gozitan player from arrest in time to play a crucial football match for his team.

The Malta Independent also reports that Philip Rizzo had made damning accusations in his resignation letter. The secondary story says that the mysterious drilling around Żonqor Point stopped after a "mysterious" visit by four men in suits.

In-Nazzjon carries a big picture of Minister Bartolo with the title saying that he had tried to cover the corruption case cited by Philip Rizzo for eight months.

L-oriżżont quotes Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela saying that no migrant children born in Malta had been deported, contrary to some media claims. It also carries a picture of the Palace which will be hosting Malta's EU presidency from January.