Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to keep position of trust

Malta Council for Science and Technology chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Former Nationalist MP Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando has had his term as chairman of the government’s science council on a “position of trust” basis renewed, the Times of Malta has learnt.

Dr Pullicino Orlando, a dentist by profession, was appointed to the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) by the previous administration as a non-executive chairman.

He openly supported the Labour Party during the 2013 general election and had his term at the council renewed on a full-time basis as executive chairman after the PL swept to power.

Dr Pullicino Orlando enjoys an annual financial package that just falls short of the €60,000 mark.

A spokeswoman for the Education Ministry, under whose responsibility the MCST falls, confirmed that Dr Pullicino Orlando’s contract had been renewed.

The spokeswoman said the MCST chairman’s contract was extended for another three years on a position of trust basis. Dr Pullicino Orlando has retained the same salary package he enjoyed previously, apart from a COLA increase, the spokeswoman said.

The Auditor General found last year that he was making use of both a fuel allowance and an annual car allowance, which it flagged as an anomaly

The Times of Malta reported last year that Dr Pullicino Orlando only frequented his MCST office on Wednesdays and is at his dental practice on the other days of the week.

The MCST chairman fended off criticism by insisting that he dedicated much more than 40 hours to council-related work.

The Auditor General found last year that Dr Pullicino Orlando was making use of both a fuel allowance and an annual car allowance, which it flagged as an “anomaly”.

It was found that, although Dr Pullicino Orlando’s contract allowed him an entitlement of up to 150 litres of fuel per month, that was being paid as a monthly cash allowance instead, amounting in total to €2,484 annually.

Besides the fuel entitlement, the financial package also included an annual car allowance of €4,193.

The MCST chairman recently oversaw the opening of the Esplora science centre, two years behind schedule. The €26 million complex, at the former Royal Navy hospital site in Bighi, Kalkara, was meant to open its doors in December 2014, but the opening was put off three times, the latest missed target having been last September.

Dr Pullicino Orlando blamed the main contractor handling the project for the delay, and last May, he promised action by imposing penalties.

Questions sent to the MCST chairman last month asking how much the project had cost, what fines had been levied and the details of the contractors involved remain unanswered.

[email protected]