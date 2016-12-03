George Vella undergoes eye operation
Foreign Minister George Vella has undergone a cataract operation at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said this morning.
The operation on the minister's left eye was carried out by ophthalmologist and fellow Labour MP Franco Mercieca.
Following the intervention, Dr Vella, 74, was sent home.
