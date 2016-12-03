Advert
Saturday, December 3, 2016, 11:35

George Vella undergoes eye operation

Foreign Minister George Vella has undergone a cataract operation at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said this morning. 

The operation on the minister's left eye was carried out by ophthalmologist and fellow Labour MP Franco Mercieca.

Following the intervention, Dr Vella, 74, was sent home. 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pictures emerge of small power station blaze

  2. Rare protected booted eagle shot down

  3. ‘Abortion in cases of rape simply cannot...

  4. Speaker ruling 'a threat to freedom of...

  5. Government: Power tariffs will not...

  6. Evarist Bartolo: Philip Rizzo is lying

  7. Philip Rizzo's resignation 'received and...

  8. GWU foundation running scheme for the...

  9. Minister calls for education – not a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed