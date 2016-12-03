Advert
Saturday, December 3, 2016, 14:48

Szczesny outlines Roma’s ambitions ahead of derby

Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in action during a league match this season.

Wojciech Szczesny believes Roma can win the Serie A title this season – but first they must prove they are stronger candidates than their city rivals Lazio by winning tomorrow’s derby.

The Giallorossi and Biancocelesti are both flying high, with Roma four points behind leaders Juventus and Lazio only another point off the pace.

Polish goalkeeper Szczesny, who has twice tasted victory in the derby since leaving Arsenal last year, wants his team-mates to lay down a marker heading towards the winter break.

When asked if Roma can clinch the Scudetto, he told his club’s official website: “Absolutely.

“I stayed at Roma because I want to win things. There are still lots of games left so anything’s possible, but right now we must focus on the derby.

“If we get the win, we’ll be one step closer to our end goal. We need to take it one game at a time, focusing on picking up three points in every game.

“I don’t want to think too far – there are still six months to go until the end of the season.

“We all share the same objective, but Sunday (tomorrow) is the only thing that matters just now.”

Yesterday, Roma suffered a blow when it was confirmed that winger Mohamed Salah will be sidelined for three weeks due to an ankle injury.

The 24-year-old Egypt international has scored eight goals in 14 league appearances this season.

Besides the derby, Salah will also miss league games against Milan and Juventus, as well as the Europa League match against Astra Giurgiu.

Looking to keep the capital clubs out of the title race for the time being are Vincenzo Montella’s Milan, who sit level on points with Roma before they host lowly Crotone at San Siro.

Surprise package Atalanta, meanwhile, could burst into the Champions League places if they collect a seventh straight win at the expense of Juventus in Turin in today’s late kick-off.

Bianconeri defender Daniele Rugani is determined to stop that happening, however, telling juventus.com: “We need to win the game in order to send a strong signal of intent.”

Torino will be out to consolidate sixth place when they visit Sampdoria.

Elsewhere in the Serie A this weekend, Eugenio Corini takes charge of basement boys Palermo for the first time as the Sicilians travel to Fiorentina.

His predecessor Roberto de Zerbi was sacked this week after overseeing seven straight defeats.

Corini’s former employers Chievo entertain Genoa tomorrow while struggling Udinese welcome Bologna.

In a battle to pull away from the drop zone, out-of-sorts Sassuolo tackle Empoli at the Mapei Stadium, with relegation-threatened Pescara’s home battle against Cagliari rounding out the weekend’s action.

Fixtures

Serie A

Played yesterday
Napoli vs Inter - 3-0

Today
Juventus vs Atalanta - 20.45

Tomorrow – 15.00
Lazio vs Roma    
Milan vs Crotone - 12.30
Pescara vs Cagliari    
Sampdoria vs Torino    
Sassuolo vs Empoli    
Fiorentina vs Palermo - 20.45

Monday
Chievo vs Genoa - 19.00
Udinese vs Bologna - 21.00

Standings: Juve 33; Roma, Milan 29; Lazio, Napoli, Atalanta 28; Torino 25; Inter 21; Fiorentina 20; Genoa, Sampdoria, Cagliari 19; Chievo 18; Bologna 16; Udinese 15; Sassuolo 14; Empoli 10; Pescara 7; Crotone, Palermo 6.

Serie B

Played yesterday
Trapani vs Carpi - 0-1

Today – 15.00
Avellino vs Ascoli    
Bari vs Salernitana    
Cittadella vs Spal    
Latina vs Entella    
Novara vs Vicenza    
Pro Vercelli vs Pisa    
Spezia vs Frosinone    
Ternana vs Brescia

Tomorrow
Verona vs Perugia - 15.00

Monday
Benevento vs Cesena - 20.30

Leading standings: Verona 33; Frosinone 31; Benevento, Cittadella 28; Carpi 27; Spal 26; Perugia 25.

