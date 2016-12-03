Sporting briefs

Girard: Nantes have parted company with coach Rene Girard following the club’s poor start to the season. Les Canaris were thrashed 6-0 at home by Lyon in midweek and head into this weekend second-bottom after 15 games. The 62-year-old, who led Montpellier to the Ligue 1 title in 2012, was appointed Nantes boss in May this year on a two-year contract.

Camacho: Former Spain manager Jose Antonio Camacho was put in charge of hosts Gabon’s fortunes at the African Nations Cup finals, just 43 days before the tournament kicks off. The 61-year-old Camacho signed a two-year contract in Libreville, the Gabon football federation said in a statement, and replaces former Portuguese international Jorge Costa, who was sacked last month.

Mendy: Nampalys Mendy could return to Leicester City squad for their trip to Sunderland after being out since August with an ankle injury. The midfielder suffered the problem on his full debut against Arsenal and has suffered set-backs, including needing a minor operation, but made his comeback to training this week.

Debuchy: Arsenal will be without Mathieu Debuchy for the London derby at West Ham after boss Arsene Wenger confirmed he will miss up to six weeks with a hamstring injury. The defender was forced off early on in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth and will not return before Christmas. Olivier Giroud (groin) could also miss out on today’s match.

Top Asian: UAE playmaker Omar Abdulrahman’s disappointment at failing to win the Asian Champions League with Al Ain last week was tempered when he was named the continent’s best player. Al Ain were beaten 3-2 on aggregate by South Korea’s Jeonbuk Motors with Abdulrahman named the tournament’s most valuable player. The 25-year-old went one better yesterday when he won Asia’s Player of the Year award ahead of Iraq striker Hammadi Ahmed.

Results

FA Cup, second round: Macclesfield vs Oxford United 0-0.

The Championship: Nottm Forest vs Newcastle United 2-1.

Scottish Championship: Dundee United vs Hibernian 1-0.