Six in a row for Lions

Vittoriosa Stars 2

Naxxar Lions 4

A slick first-half showing by Naxxar, during which they scored four times without reply, was enough for them to beat Vittoriosa and chalk up their sixth win in a row to strengthen their top position at the top of the standings.

Duane Bonnici and Yuri Messias continue to push the Lions to higher levels with Adamec Lubos also fitting in nicely in the team set-up.

Naxxar pinned the Stars in their own half but an Angus Buhagiar header from a corner was stopped by keeper Karl Magri who was then alert to keep out a Messias free-kick and a Lubos effort.

Messias then tried his luck from outside the box but Magri was equal to the task. However, there was little the Stars no.1 could have done to avoid conceding Naxxar’s first goal on 24 minutes when Jurgen Debono dashed through to score from close range.

On 31 minutes Lubos rose high to head home a Bonnici corner and the Lions made it 3-0 soon after when Sneyder Guevara Munoz won possession outside the box before pushing his shot past Magri.

The Stars lost their plot and two minutes before half-time Debono beat the offside trap to reach a Bonnici pass and plant his shot into the net – 4-0 at the break.

Naxxar lifted their foot off the pedal as the second half got underway and Andreas Galea reduced the arrears for Vittoriosa when he headed home from an inswinging corner.

Arber Dharmi was denied by the quick-thinking Lions keeper Omar Borg. However, the latter was left helpless 14 minutes from time when Dhrami blasted his shot into the net

Robert Cassar’s side continued to attack but Naxxar never lost shape and held firm for another three useful points in their bid for promotion.

Vittoriosa Stars: K. Magri, D. Pisani, C. Spiteri, A. Galea (K. Attard), P. Mrvic, D. Fava, A. Dhrami, L. Gauci, F. Dhrami, G. Sultana (T. Abela Wilson), R. Previ.

Naxxar Lions: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, N. Spiteri (A.S. Azzopardi), D. Bonnici, R.G. Cassar, J. Debono, M. Fenech, S. Guevara Munoz (D.J. Nocera Garcia), J. Debono (J. Ellul), A. Lubos, Y. Messias.

Referee: Esther Azzopardi.

Best player: Yuri Messias (Naxxar Lions).

Sirens 0

Mqabba 1

Sirens: G. Romano, D. Sant, L. Zammit, D. Zampa (D. Bonnici), T. Farrugia, I. Curmi, J. Ekani, L. Grech, R. Sciberras (K. Etim), C. Newuche, C. Caruana (M Bartolo).

Mqabba: J. Debono, G. Gesualdi, J. Clifford, C. Calleja, K. Cutajar (M. Bonnici), L. Vella Critien, M. Borg, P. Chimezie (A. Mello da Silva), Q. Bregman, G. Adamovic, L. Casha (J. Vella).

Referee: Emanuel Grech.

Scorer: Luca Casha 45p.

Best player: Claudio Calleja (Mqabba).

Rabat Ajax 0

Qormi 1

Rabat: A. Zammit, N. Caruana, S. Abela, S. Gauci, W. Borg, B. Micallef, A. Smeir, D. Falzon, D. Borg, R. Micallef (O. Touray), D. Azzopardi (G. Bugeja).

Qormi: D. Balzan, C. Farrugia, O. Sidibe, D. Vukobvic, M. Camilleri, B. Grech (M. Barbara), A. Abela, L. Chiedozie, Y. Yankam, A. Cassar, N. Ojuola (D. Leeflang).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Scorer: Chiedozie 10.

Best player: Lawrence Chiedozie (Qormi).