Greens out to show mettle in duel with the leaders

Balzan defender Bruno (left) makes a challenge on Floriana winger Amadou Samb. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Six positive results on the spin have fuelled the optimism of the Floriana fans about their team’s prospects of challenging for a top-three finish but their resurgence will be put to the test tomorrow as the Greens face leaders Balzan at the National Stadium (16.00).

It is a measure of the competitive nature of this season’s BOV Premier League that Balzan are only six points ahead of the fifth-placed Floriana.

Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri talked up the importance of his side’s clash with the revitalised Greens.

“It is important for both teams,” Spiteri told Times of Malta.

“Floriana are on a run of six games without defeat and there is not a shade of doubt that they are one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League.

“But our performance level is on the rise, so it should be an entertaining game.

“Although it’s still early in the season, this is a game that carries substantial weight.”

With 30 points from 13 games, Balzan have set the pace since day one of the season but they hit a bumpy spell when injuries and suspensions threatened to derail their progress.

Back-to-back draws against Tarxien Rainbows and Sliema Wanderers jolted their momentum but Balzan appear to be back on track after claiming consecutive wins over Mosta and Pembroke Athleta.

“The most important thing is that the team rose to the challenge,” Spiteri said.

“There were instances when we had four to six players missing but we responded well.

“We have great unity in our squad and the players have shown their quality. In the last two league games, we improved certain aspects of our game.”

Spiteri regards Floriana as one of the strongest sides in the league.

“Floriana went through a period of ups and downs but they have picked up their rhythm,” Spiteri said.

“In their last few matches, they have also dictated the proceedings. They have valid players in all three departments.

“Players like Amadou Samb and Nicolas Chiesa can make the difference and their coach (Giovanni Tedesco) knows the Maltese game very well. He’s bringing the best out of his players.”

For tomorrow’s game, Spiteri will be without midfielder Paul Fenech who is nearing the end of his rehabilitation from hernia surgery but Brazilian defender Bruno returns from suspension.

Floriana have a few key players missing as striker Mario Fonta-nella and midfielder Maurizio Vella are both suspended. Italian midfielder Antonio Monticelli is still sidelined with injury.

Giovanni Tedesco, the Floriana coach, is justifiably pleased with his team’s improved displays but warned that Balzan will pose a huge challenge.

“We’re in for a very difficult game because we’re playing against a very strong team,” Tedesco said.

“They have been top of the Premier League from the very first day and that is certainly no co-incidence.

“While we have great respect for Balzan, we also know what our qualities are.”

Mindful not to exert extra pressure on his players, Tedesco distanced himself from suggestions that Floriana could be the dark horses for the title.

“We have never said this,” Tedesco stressed.

“After the experiences and errors I’ve made in the past, I’m not going to comment on this.

“Ours is a game-by-game policy. Our approach for this game needs to be perfect and that is what we’re trying to do.

“We’re preparing ourselves as best as we can and, after this game, we will start thinking about Tarxien. But, we’re certainly not contemplating what might happen on May 30.”

Balzan’s attacking prowess is widely seen as their biggest strength but Tedesco said the league pace-setters possess quality throughout their team.

“Their forwards are strong and it’s normal that they take a lot of credit but their two central midfielders are also very effective, they work very hard,” Tedesco said.

“Their central defenders are also good and they have valid players on the flanks.

“I mean they are on top after 13 games not just because they have good strikers. When you win, you achieve this because there is synergy between the club, the coach, players and fans.

“This is what Balzan are doing and the same goes for Floriana. All the components are in place and this is thanks to the coaches who have worked here, the administration and the players the president (Riccardo) Gaucci has brought to the club.”

Meanwhile, Maltese football will join the rest of the world in observing a minute’s silence before all games this weekend in memory of the players and staff members of Brazilian club Chapecoense and all the victims of the plane crash in Colombia earlier this week.

First round: Balzan vs Floriana 1-0.

Zerafa for Tarxien debut

■ Jesmond Zerafa will make his first appearance as Tarxien coach today when the Rainbows face St Andrews at the Tedesco Stadium (kick-off: 14.00).

The former Valletta and Qormi mentor, unveiled as Jacques Scerri’s successor this week, will hope to start his tenure with a win.

Zerafa is boosted by the return from suspension of Emerson Marcelina and Ebiabowei Baker but Daniel Zerafa is out as he must serve a one-match ban.

Ayrton Azzopardi is two weeks away from returning to fitness after a cartilage operation.

St Andrews are on a high after their exploits in midweek which saw them oust Birkirkara from the FA Trophy.

Coach Danilo Doncic will hope that his players maintain their momentum against a direct rival.

The Serbian coach, who serves the second of a two-match touchline ban, must make do without defenders Michael Johnson and Karlo Kesinovic, suspended.

First round: St Andrews vs Tarxien 1-0.

City have injury concerns

■ Valletta coach Paul Zammit is concerned about the fitness of three key players as Steve Borg, Valdo Alhinho and Michael Mifsud all picked up knocks in the goalless stalemate against Mosta.

Captain Jonathan Caruana has been down with flu but, on the plus side, Zammit is boosted by the return from suspension of striker Federico Falcone and midfielder Claudio Pani for their must-win clash with bottom side Pembroke this afternoon at the Tedesco Stadium (16.15).

The Citizens are under pressure to get back to winning ways after falling five points off the top.

Pembroke, bottom of the class with seven points, can’t afford a repeat of their lame performance in the 4-0 loss to Balzan if they want to give Valletta a good run for their money.

Serbian defender Zoran Levnaic and Italian midfielder Paltemio Barbetti are back from suspension for Pembroke.

First round: Valletta vs Pembroke 5-1.

Besek demands response

■ Birkirkara coach Drazen Besek expects a strong response from his players after their shock FA Trophy exit this week as the under-fire Stripes take on Ħamrun Spartans tomorrow at the National Stadium (14.00).

The Croatian coach said the team must show character to come through a difficult period.

“In football, you go through ups and downs but the most important thing is how you react,” Besek said.

“We are passing through a very difficult spell but we need to show our character to get back on track, starting with our match against Ħamrun Spartans.

“It’s important now that the players show ambition and try to finish the year on a high to make sure that we are in a good position for the title run-in.”

Besek will be without Srdjan Dimitrov and Joseph Zerafa, both suspended.

Ħamrun, on their part, are on a high after their 2-0 win over Gżira enabled them to distance themselves from the lower rungs.

Interim coach Jonathan Holland has no fresh injury worries.

First round: Ħamrun vs Birkirkara 1-2.

Sliema, Gżira eye tonic

■ The pressure is building on Sliema Wanderers to get their act together after back-to-back league defeats to Valletta and Hibernians halted their rise up the standings but they did gain a much-needed boost in midweek, coming from two goals down to overcome Mosta in the FA Trophy.

On paper, Sliema have an edge over the struggling Gżira United but the latter will surely take heart from their 1-0 first-round victory over their neighbours.

Sliema captain Alex Muscat and Beninese striker Wisdom Salomon made their return from injury as substitutes in the 3-2 cup victory over Mosta in midweek but Serbian midfielder Marko Potezica remains doubtful.

The Maroons have been in freefall lately, losing six games in a row to descend into the bottom part of the standings.

Coach Darren Abdilla is hopeful of getting the all-clear to field captain Moises Avila Perez who has been injured for the past four weeks. Wing-back Dyson Falzon is also ex-pected to return but goalkeeper Jurgen Borg is still sidelined.

First round: Gżira vs Sliema 1-0.

Hibs miss key midfielders

■ In normal circumstances, Hibs would be regarded as surefire favourites to prevail in their clash with Mosta but their shock 3-2 defeat to Senglea Athletic in the FA Trophy on Tuesday will have jolted the Paolites’ morale.

To make matters worse, coach Mark Miller has lost two of his first-choice midfielders as Bjorn Kristensen and Jackson Lima are both suspended.

Left-back Clayton Failla is injured for Hibs who are second in the championship, one point behind Balzan.

Mosta were knocked out by Sliema in the FA Trophy but have shown improvement in their performances lately. In their last league outing, Mosta held Valletta to a goalless draw.

Coach Ivan Zammit will be without Adrian Caruana and Dexter Xuereb, both suspended.

First round: Hibernians vs Mosta 3-1.