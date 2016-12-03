Football news

Teams competing in the men’s and women’s German Cup this season will be allowed to make four substitutions if matches go into extra time, with Germany taking part in a pilot project, the country’s football association (DFB) said yesterday.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), the sport’s rule-making body, had included Germany in its project, which looks into the effects of a fourth substitute – as opposed to the current three – in games which go into extra time.

The format, which was first used at this year’s Copa America, is part of a global IFAB study into the proposal.

Vertonghen signs new three-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has signed a new contract that runs until 2019.

Vertonghen, who has played 179 games for Spurs since joining in 2012, was in commanding form alongside compatriot Toby Alderweireld at the heart of a defence that conceded just 35 league goals last season.

The 29-year-old Vertonghen joins Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen and Danny Rose in committing his long-term future to the north London club in recent months.

Pulis ‘bites tongue’

West Brom boss Tony Pulis said he had to “bite my tongue” after the High Court ruled he must pay former club Crystal Palace £3.7 million in compensation.

The 58-year-old must also pay costs and interest on the fine which comes from him walking out on the Eagles in 2014.

Pulis said: “Obviously I’ve got to bite my tongue a little bit at the moment. I’m really disappointed with the outcome and strenuously deny what has been said.

“But it’s been done. I have to move on and we have to move on. I had 10 fantastic months at Crystal Palace.”

Sturridge will not leave – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he will not allow Daniel Sturridge to leave in January.

The England international has found his chances limited this season and that has led to continued speculation about his future.

However, Klopp is adamant he will not be offloading anyone when the transfer window opens.

“I think you and your colleagues create stories which are not stories and then you ask me about a story which is not a story,” said Klopp when asked about the latest speculation linking Sturridge with West Ham.

“There is absolutely no thought to sell any player from the first-team squad.

“Unfortunately Daniel is not in training now and that is what I am more concerned about than any transfer rumours.”

No replacement for injured Cazorla

Arsene Wenger will not seek reinforcements in Arsenal’s midfield after playmaker Santi Cazorla was ruled out for three months with an ankle problem.

Cazorla last featured in Arsenal’s Champions League win over Ludogorets in October and was initially expected to make his return from injury in November.

“In midfield we have many players, but there’s two reasons (for not buying a replacement).

“First, we have the numbers in quality,” Wenger told reporters.

“Secondly, in January you wouldn’t necessarily find a Cazorla even if you wanted to.”

The 31-year-old’s incisive passing was sorely missed in last month’s draws against Manchester United, PSG and Tottenham and his injury remains a major blow to Arsenal’s aspirations.

Souare fears for career after crash

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare said he is not certain he will ever recover completely from injuries he suffered in a horrific car crash in September and resume his career.

The Senegal international broke his jaw and thigh bone in the accident on a motorway and needed to be cut free from the wreckage before being airlifted to the hospital for surgery.

The 26-year-old yesterday ex-pressed doubts over his future.

“I don’t know about my injury. I don’t know if I can get back or not,” Souare said.

“Sometimes I think I was very lucky because it was crazy and it could have been worse for my career or my life.”

Drogba’s charity cleared of fraud

A charity set up by Ivorian star Didier Drogba to help children in West Africa has been cleared of fraud and corruption but may have “misled” donors, Britain’s charity watchdog said.

The Charity Commission launched an investigation in April after Britain’s Daily Mail said less than one per cent of £1.7m donated to the Didier Drogba Foundation was spent on children in Ivory Coast.

The watchdog found no evidence of fraud or corruption, but said Drogba’s charity, set up in Britain in 2009, had failed to separate its activities from those of an Africa-based arm of the organisation – La Fondation Didier Drogba – established in 2007.