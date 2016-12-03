Ex-Brazil forward Ronaldinho pledges support to Chapecoense

Ronaldinho

Former Brazil forward Ronaldinho is determined to do what he can to help Chapecoense’s efforts to rebuild after the devastating plane crash in Colombia, according to his brother.

The charter jet carrying the Chapecoense team, along with club officials and journalists, to Medellin for their Copa Sudamericana final match against Colombian side Atletico Nacional came down late on Monday night.

The extent of Chapecoense’s loss became clear with the confirmed deaths of 19 players and also officials of the Brazilian club who were on the flight.

Just three of the team – defender Alan Luciano Ruschel, reserve goalkeeper Jackson Ragnar Follmann and centre-back Helio Hermito Zampier Neto – were named among only six survivors of the crash, which killed 71 people.

Chapecoense’s acting president Ivan Tozzo says the club – which came up through the lower divisions after only being founded in 1973 – is determined to build again, but that can only be done with support of the wider football community.

Brazil’s leading football clubs have already pledged to loan players to Chapecoense for free and asked for them to be safeguarded from relegation from the top flight for the next three seasons.

Reports also emerged Ronaldinho would be willing to offer his services for free to Chapecoense, which saw messages posted on the official Facebook page of the 36-year-old 2002 World Cup winner urging him to pull his boots on once again.

Roberto Assis, the player’s brother and agent, confirmed in an interview with Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte that Ronaldinho had been deeply moved by the tragic events and wanted to help, although ruled out an immediate prospect of a return to action.

“He (Ronaldinho) fits the profile, can be the right guy, but the moment is to help families and it would be (wrong) to create expectations for now,” Assis said.

“The fact people remember Ronaldinho’s name shows that he is loved and also because he is now without a club. As Brazilians, we all feel involved, we are together.

“But now it is a very difficult time with what has just happened.

“I do not know whether there would be a game or some kind of link, but later on if there is contact, we can talk. I can only say that we are here and we want to help.”

Premier League players will this weekend wear black armbands and observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect.

A similar tribute will also be held ahead of all of next week’s Champions League and Europa League matches.