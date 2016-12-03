Bayern Munich back on top

Robert Lewandowski struck twice and Arjen Robben netted with a rare diving header as champions Bayern Munich came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Mainz to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga yesterday.

The Bavarians have 30 points from 13 games, ahead on goal difference of promoted RB Leipzig who host Schalke 04 today when Hertha Berlin, third on 24, travel to VfL Wolfsburg.

Hot-shot Poland international Lewandowski has now scored twice in each of his last four visits to Mainz.

Bayern have now chalked up two Bundesliga wins in a row after suffering their first defeat of the season against Borussia Dortmund on November 19. Mainz remained in ninth place on 17 points.

Fixtures

Bundesliga

Played yesterday

Mainz vs Bayern Munich - 1-3

Today – 15.30

B. Leverkusen vs Freiburg

B. Dortmund vs B. M’gladbach

Hoffenheim vs Cologne

Leipzig vs Schalke - 18.30

W. Bremen vs Ingolstadt

Wolfsburg vs Hertha Berlin

Tomorrow

Darmstadt vs Hamburg - 15.30

Augsburg vs E. Frankfurt - 17.30

Leading standings: B. Munich, Leipzig 30; H. Berlin, E. Frankfurt 24; Cologne, Hoffenheim 22.