National Book Prize winners announced

Mario Azzopardi won the lifetime achievement award for contribution to Maltese literature during the National Book Prize ceremony held last night.

The official prize-giving ceremony took place at Auberge de Castille during which winners in every category recieved a trophy, certificate and a €1,000 prize while certificates were handed out to all shortlisted authors and their publishers.

The winners in every category were:

Novels in Maltese and English:

Alex Vella Gera with Trojan (Klabb Kotba Maltin)

Short stories in Maltese and English:

Trevor Zahra with Vespri (Merlin Publishers)



Poetry in Maltese and English:

Nadia Mifsud with Kantuniera ‘l Bogħod (Skarta)



Translation:

Edmund Teuma with L-Iljieli Għarbin (BDL)



General Research:

Gerald Bugeja with Antonio Sciortino, The Lost Album (Kite Group)



Historiographic research:

Keith Sciberras with Caravaggio to Mattia Preti: Baroque Painting in Malta (Midsea Books) and Paul George Pisani with The Battle of Lepanto: An Unpublished Hospitaller Account (Salesians of Don Bosco)

Best Book Production for 2015:Birdlife Malta for History of Ornithology in Malta

Special nomination in the Poetry in Maltese and English category:

Victor Fenech for the publication Doreen Micallef: il-Poeżija, il-Konferenza (L-Akkademja tal-Malti and Klabb Kotba Maltin)

Prize for Emergent Writer 2015:

Leanne Ellul

The adjudication board for this year’s edition of the National Book Prize was composed of Prof. Clare Vassallo, Mr Mario Ellul, Prof. Victor Mallia Milanes, Mr Andre Vella Laurenti, Mr Caldon Mercieca, Dr Josette Attard, Ms Justin Somerville, Ms Kristy Borg and Ms Ruth Ancilleri. Ms Cheryl Falzon and Ms Joanne Sciberras evaluated the books in their respective categories.