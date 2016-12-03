Arts festival opens doors for the disabled

Photo: Jeremy De Maria

A mini arts festival will take place next week celebrating the work of local and European disabled artists.

Titled 'This is Ability', the event is organised by Opening Doors, an arts organisation that provides opportunities for adults with diverse intellectual needs.

Coinciding close to World Disability Day, the arts platform will run at St James Cavalier Spazju Kreattiv between Wednesday and next Sunday.

This is Ability will appeal to anyone curious about the creative contribution disabled artists offer to the local arts scene, the relevance of disability arts today, and the creative processes adopted by artists and directors in this sector.

The programme will include two seminars, performances, live performance installations by the groups' tutors, international films as well as an exhibition.

The events will also inform those working or wishing to work within the disability arena, as well as families of persons with disabilities, or anyone wanting to join a creative arts group.

All activities are fully accessible to wheelchair users and most of the events are free.

There will also be an open integrated movement session on Saturday, December 10 from 10am to 11.15am. This class would appeal to dancers and actors with and without disability as well as members of the public who wish to have a creative experience.

To book your place send an e-mail to [email protected]. The full programme is listed on the Facebook page - Opening Doors Association Malta.

Opening Doors Association is supported by Arts Council Malta through a Cultural Partnership Agreement, and a five-year collaboration agreement with Fondazzjoni Kreattivita'. The organisation, is also funded by Premju tal-President and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ, and supported by Teatru Manoel, Alison White Dance Studio and The Box – A Creative Arts Space.