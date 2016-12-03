Lady Gaga in surprise London concert

Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Music superstar Lady Gaga has railed against money, fame and celebrity as she performed an intimate concert in London.

The Poker Face star played for fewer than 60 guests at a special show in a dome on the roof of Westfield shopping centre in Shepherds Bush.

After her first number – a slowed-down version of her hit Bad Romance – she told the audience about the origin of her latest album Joanne, saying: “I was named after my father’s sister Joanne. Joanne is my middle name. She died when I was young.

“My father lost his sister and this tragedy stayed with our family. This loss is something my sister and I felt deeply.”

She added: “Money has been put on a pedestal, beauty has been put on a pedestal, celebrity has been put on a pedestal. I have travelled the world and seen the happiest people in the poorest parts of the world. Their values are intact.

In the richest homes I meet the saddest and most depressed people

“In the richest homes I meet the saddest and most depressed people. With this album I wanted to remind the whole world and my fans that the most important things are love and kindness. Kindness is what will create harmony, not celebrity and not fame.

“I would like to send a beautiful message out to those dealing with loss or pain. You are not alone. I might be someone who is famous but I have a voice and I choose to use it to tell you I’m not better than you and I’m not less. We are equal. Equality is what binds us.”

The singer, dressed in a long black velvet gown and high heels, told the crowd: “It’s OK to cry. It’s so interesting, I’ve found being more open about my pain and being more honest and more vulnerable has helped me feel more connected to you.”

After performing, she threw her guitar pick into the audience before taking a series of selfies with the crowd from the stage.