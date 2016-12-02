Times of Malta's sports editor takes up new role as MFA communications director

The Times of Malta's sports editor Kevin Azzopardi is to be appointed director of communications of the Malta Football Association (MFA) as from the first week of February.

This new post has been created as part of a concerted drive to improve the organisation’s operations across the board.

Mr Azzopardi has spent the past 20 years working for Allied Newspapers Limited, publishers of Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta, where he held the post of sports editor.

Mr Azzopardi, 41, holds a BA (Hons) degree in Communication Studies and is a six-time winner of the annual Sports Journalism Award (Print Category), organised by the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IĠM).

He was also Malta’s football correspondent for the international news agency Thomson Reuters.