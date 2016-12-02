Celebrities who died in 2016 end up as Christmas tree angel decorations

A woman has paid tribute to celebrities who died in 2016 in the form of angel decorations to hang on her Christmas tree.

As well as adding angel wings to stars including David Bowie, Prince and Victoria Wood, she also added them to the EU and a Toblerone.

The 36-year-old from York, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the Press Association, "I wanted to pay tribute and I wanted to cheer everybody up - 2016 has been a difficult year.

"Cutting out the EU angel was the one that made me shed the most tears. I added the tongue-in-cheek Toblerone as the star to give it balance and make people smile - otherwise it could be a bit macabre."

Other famous faces featured on the tree are American entertainer David Gest, who died in April, Hallelujah singer Leonard Cohen, Willy Wonka star Gene Wilder and broadcaster Terry Wogan.

Actress Caroline Aherne, who died in July, boxer Muhammad Ali, author Harper Lee, US singer Christina Grimmie, actor Robert Vaughn and singer Pete Burns have also been given cut-out wings and pipe-cleaner halos.

The Twitter-user @L3GSV, also known as Legs, said: "My sister made a Diana tree when Princess Diana died and I have to give credit to her as she suggested I do a tree of angels. She is an illustrator, @josscardsetc, and she printed out the wings for me to cut out.

"I try to do something personal every year, whether it's a tree of popcorn, cats or biscuits."

The faces of Coronation Street actress Jean Alexander, magician Paul Daniels, Beatles producer George Martin, actor Alan Rickman, Father Ted's Frank Kelly, former First Lady Nancy Reagan and comedian Ronnie Corbett, who all died in 2016, feature.

Ken Barrie, voice of Postman Pat, and Kenny Baker, voice of R2-D2, also feature, as well as Cuban politician Fidel Castro, although @L3GSV said "his halo keeps slipping".

The Toblerone tribute refers to the wider gap introduced between the chocolate bar's triangular chunks that caused such uproar in November and there is a nod to Britain's decision to leave the EU in June.

As well as plans to add Fawlty Towers star Andrew Sachs, Mortorhead frontman Lemmy and Labour MP Jo Cox, @L3GSV said she also added a personal tribute to her friend Joe's mum, Josie Smith, "who died after a long and very valiant battle with cancer" this year.

A picture of the tree has been retweeted more than 500 times and has received more than 1,000 likes.

"I'm so happy about everyone's response to the tree," the woman added.