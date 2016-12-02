Viewers in Malta spend two hours daily watching TV

TV viewers in Malta spend almost two hours daily watching television, up 10 minutes from the previous assessment, figures released by the Broadcasting Authority show.

The latest survey reveals that the average amount of hours that TV viewers spent watching television amounts to 1.97 hours every day but 30 seconds less than that registered for the same period last year.

On average, the amount of persons watching television increased from an average of 240,800 in October 2015 to 249,000 this year.

On the other hand, radio listeners decreased slightly.

The data was collected among a sample of 1,240 by the National Statistics Office during October and 37.4% of all contacted persons accepted to participate.

TVM remains the most popular station with 33.47%, followed by One [18.9%], and Net TV [9.7%].

Like previous surveys, TV audiences tend to peak between 7.30pm and 10pm.

Drama programmes seem the most popular with 49.5% of all preferences followed by news [12%], and discussion programmes [7.1%].

Out of all the programmes mentioned by respondents, TVM obtained 55.7% of all counts, followed by One with 26.2% and Net TV with 14.1%.

The three most quoted programmes were: Strada Stretta [14.3%] followed by Ħbieb u Għedewwa [11.8%] both on TVM [9.5%], and Tereża [9.8%] on ONE.

Bay Radio remains the most popular station with 20.4% of all radio listeners followed by One Radio [16.3%] and Radju Malta [11.0%]. Bay Radio is popular with all those under the age of 50 whereas One Radio is popular with those who are above the age of 50.

While Bay Radio is the most popular station in Malta, its listeners spend an average of one hour 51 minutes tuned in to the station whereas One Radio listeners spend 3.71 hours.