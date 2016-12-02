Prime Minister pays tribute to Sir Joseph Howard

Photo: Jason Borg, DOI

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today paid tribute to Malta's first Prime Minister under the Colonial government, Sir Joseph Howard (1862-1925).

Sir Joseph was elected as member to the Council of Government after being nominated by the Comitato Patriottico.

In 1921, he joined the Unione Politica Maltese and was elected senator in the first ever Maltese Parliament.

Between 1921 and 1923 Sir Joseph Howard managed to lead the first Maltese government with the support of the Labour Party.

His successes were mainly due to his keen sense of tolerance and the result of his vast experience in administration.

Sir Joseph was regarded as the gentleman par excellence and was held in great esteem by politicians of all creeds.