Prime Minister in telephone conversation with US vice-President elect
Bilateral relations, Libya discussed
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this evening had a telephone conversation with US vice-President elect Mike Pence.
The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the President and the vice-President elect.
The two discussed bilateral relations between Malta and the United States, the upcoming Maltese Presidency of the European Union and the situation in Libya.
