Friday, December 2, 2016, 20:59

Prime Minister in telephone conversation with US vice-President elect

Bilateral relations, Libya discussed

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this evening had a telephone conversation with US vice-President elect Mike Pence.

The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to the President and the vice-President elect.

The two discussed bilateral relations between Malta and the United States, the upcoming Maltese Presidency of the European Union and the situation in Libya.

