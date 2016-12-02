Philip Rizzo's resignation 'received and accepted'

Philip Rizzo

Philip Rizzo's resignation as CEO of the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools has been received and accepted, the Education Ministry said today.

It said the minister had also requested the investigation of claims made by Mr Rizzo.

Malta Today reported last month that Mr Rizzo resigned after alleging corruption in the issuing of direct orders for the renovation of government schools.

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo then told Times of Malta that Mr Rizzo left due to “a clash with the chairman over a female cleaner”.

However, Mr Rizzo's lawyer denied the claims and insisted his client was on long sick leave because of the toll on his health from the “facts not allegations” about corruption and abuse at the government agency he headed.

The Education Ministry said this evening that in his resignation letter, which it published with this statement and which can be read in the pdf link below, Mr Rizzo made false and baseless allegations against the minister that he failed to report cases of allegations and corruption.

It said this fact was being categorically denied in a letter the minister sent Mr Rizzo, and which can also be read in the link below.

Earlier today, the minister sent Mr Rizzo’s letter and his reply to the Commission against Corruption, the Internal Audit and Investigations Department, the Police Commissioner and offered his full cooperation.

The same was done by the permanent secretary with his reply to Mr Rizzo.

In another statement, the chairman of the foundation strongly denied that he blocked any report being made to the police.

The chairman said that, on the contrary, he wrote to Mr Rizzo on September 1 to instruct him to take any action deemed necessary in light of the allegations.

The chairman said he had always acted with integrity when approached with alleged wrongdoing.

"From day one action has been taken through the preparation of a strategic plan which has been formulated with the goal of strengthening various audit controls related to the financial and procurement regulations at FTS," he said.