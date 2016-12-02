Man charged with theft of fuel remanded to Mount Carmel

A 38-year-old man from Żabbar with serious drug problems was remanded in custody today after facing several charges related to a string of aggravated thefts committed in the early hours of November 24 in various locations in the southern part of the island.

The man, smartly dressed and addressing those present in a polite manner, appeared rather unsteady as he entered the courtroom. As the accused sat in the dock, the prosecuting officer charged him with the theft of diesel from a Toyota van parked in Valperga Street, Fgura belonging to a man from Sliema and an Isuzu truck parked at the Corradino Industrial Estate belonging to a Paola resident.

On the same night, the accused also allegedly stole the battery of a Mercedes van parked in Silver Jubilee Street, Vittoriosa owned by the Manufacture and Services Department. The man was also charged with having traded in stolen goods.

The prosecution explained how on the night between November 23 and 24, a police patrol noticed a suspicious-looking vehicle in Fgura. The ownership of the car was traced to the accused who, it turned out, was indicated on the wanted persons list for a couple of days.

The prosecution pointed out that when the man was arrested upon suspicion of his involvement in the alleged crimes, he was in a very bad state and requested to be taken to Mount Carmel Hospital to receive treatment for his drug problem.

The inspector, sensing that the accused was not fit for interrogation, provided for the man's hospitalisation. Indeed, the inspector stressed, although the police could have arraigned the man last week, they first sought medical confirmation of his physical and mental fitness.

The court, presided by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, heard how the accused later admitted to the thefts when shown relative footage by the investigating officers.

At this point the defence counsel registered an objection to the fact that the statement had been released before the accused had consulted a lawyer. However, the prosecution rebutted it had been the accused's decision to refuse legal assistance while under arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody, while the court recommended that he ought to be kept at Mount Carmel for further treatment.

Meanwhile the defence declared that owing to the poor physical and mental state of the accused , it was difficult for him to explain clearly to his client the implications of the charges brought against him. Moreover, no request for freedom from arrest was being made in view of the personal circumstances of his client, the lawyer concluded.

Inspectors Spiridione Zammit and Chantelle Casha prosecuted. Lawyer Noel Camilleri was counsel to the accused.