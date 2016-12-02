Dar il-Kaptan wins Dun Mikiel Azzopardi Award

Marcel Pisani receiving the award in the presence of President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

Dar il-Kaptan, the Foundation for Respite Care Services, has been awarded this year's edition of the Dun Mikiel Azzopardi Award.

The award was given in recognition of Dar il-Kaptan's work and commitment in the community since its inception 25 years ago.

Fr Martin Micallef, director of id-Dar tal-Providenza, presented the award during a concert at the Mdina Cathedral by the band of the Armed Forces of Malta under the patronage of President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca and Archbishop Charles Scicluna. Mr Marcel Pisani received the award on behalf of Dar il-Kaptan.

Dar il-Kaptan helps families who have a person with disability to take a regular rest. The philosophy behind the project is to help these families to continue taking care of the disabled person in a family framework and in the community to avoid the need to enter an institution.

This year, Dar il-Kaptan was also chosen by Malta for the European Citizen Award. The European Parliament gives the honour to 50 persons or organisations for their contribution towards cooperation in Europe as well as for their promotion of common values.