Bogdanovich release: No outside interference but decision lacked sensitivity, inquiry concludes

The granting of police bail to former Malta International Daniel Bogdanovich was not due to any outside interference, an inquiry concluded as it noted the lack of sensitivity of the decision.

The inquiry, led by retired Brigadier Carmel Vassallo, was called after Malta Today reported that Mr Bogdanovich was released to play a match against Kerċem last Sunday.

He was arrested the previous evening on charges of domestic violence and carrying a firearm. He was subsequently arraigned in court under arrest and conditionally released.

The inquiry had to establish whether any external pressure was exerted in this case, whether the law was broken and if police provisions in domestic violence cases were adequate.

It concluded that only call relating to the case that was made to someone outside the police force was to Xewkija Tigers coach Jesmond Zammit, who was also the head of the parliamentary secretariat led by Ian Borg - which did not served to put pressure on the case.

This was so much so that the coach had already made arrangements to bring over another player from Malta to play in the absence of Mr Bogdanovic.

The inquiry also concluded that it was a conversation between the superintendent and the inspector at the Victoria station which led to a police decision on police bail.

The government said in a statement it was studying the recommendations made and would be implementing them even through the new act on domestic violence, which was to come into force shortly.

The included the issue of a protection order through the order of a magistrate, rather than

The inquiry in full may be read in the pdf link below.