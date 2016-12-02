Watch: Goalkeeper scores most spectacular goal

A goal scored by a South African goalkeeper in the final minute of injury time is being hailed as the most spectacular goal ever scored by a keeper.

Baroka trailed Orlando Pirates 1-0 as the fifth and final minute of injury time expired in their South African Premier Soccer League match, but they had one last chance from a corner kick.

Goalkeeper Osacrine Masuluke trotted up for a final corner kick. As his counterpart in the Pirates goal came for the cross and weakly punched away, it fell only as far as Masuluke, stationed on the edge of the area.

From the edge of the penalty area, the goalkeeper is seen performing an incredible overhead kick which rocketed into the back of the net.

"You've never seen anything like that in your life," the TV commentator screamed out as the ball dropped into goal.