Advert
Friday, December 2, 2016, 08:44

Watch: Goalkeeper scores most spectacular goal

A goal scored by a South African goalkeeper in the final minute of injury time is being hailed as the most spectacular goal ever scored by a keeper. 

Baroka trailed Orlando Pirates 1-0 as the fifth and final minute of injury time expired in their South African Premier Soccer League match, but they had one last chance from a corner kick.

Goalkeeper Osacrine Masuluke trotted up for a final corner kick. As his counterpart in the Pirates goal came for the cross and weakly punched away, it fell only as far as Masuluke, stationed on the edge of the area.

From the edge of the penalty area, the goalkeeper is seen performing an incredible overhead kick which rocketed into the back of the net.

"You've never seen anything like that in your life," the TV commentator screamed out as the ball dropped into goal. 

 

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interview: Southgate deserves England...

  2. Four foreigners made difference for us,...

  3. Lino Farrugia Sacco withdraws...

  4. Man United sweep past West Ham, Arsenal...

  5. Ventura’s venture is on the right track

  6. Spiteri puts Sliema in fourth round

  7. Chapecoense vow to rebuild team after...

  8. Ex-coach charged with sexual assaults on boy

  9. Dimitrov handed two-match ban over goal...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed