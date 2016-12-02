Advert
Friday, December 2, 2016, 07:12

Sporting briefs

UEFA U-21: England U-21s will play holders Sweden, hosts Poland and Slovakia at Euro 2017 next summer.  The Young Lions are in Group A after the draw for the tournament was made yesterday in Krakow. The Group A matches will take place in Kielce and Lublin, with the competition starting on June 16 and the final in Krakow on June 30. Group B is formed by Italy, Germany, Czech Republic and Denmark.

Neilson: Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson craftily evaded waiting media at the club’s Riccarton training ground with the help of a masked decoy. The 36-year-old is set to be announced as MK Dons manager before their FA Cup tie against Char-lton tomorrow. Neilson revealed after his team’s win over Rangers that discussions were taking place after the League One club made an official approach on Monday.

Garcia: Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the club until June 2020. The 18-year-old Spaniard, who joined City’s youth academy in 2013 and has made four senior appearances for the Premier League outfit, scoring one goal, is on a season-long loan with Alaves.

Cazorla: Arsenal’s Santi Cazorla will undergo ankle surgery and is set for a three-month spell on the sidelines. Cazorla, who has scored two goals in 11 appearances  this season, last featured in Arsenal’s Champions League win over Ludogorets in October and was initially expected to return this month.

Allen: Martin Allen has left Barnet to become the new manager of National League side Eastleigh. The Bees, who have Malta winger Luke Gambin on their books, revealed that Eastleigh made an approach for the 51-year-old on Wednesday following the departure of Ronnie Moore due to “personal reasons”.

