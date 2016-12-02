Advert
Friday, December 2, 2016, 14:29

Rosberg announces shock retirement, days after winning title

Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One today with the shock announcement that he was retiring only days after winning his first world championship with Mercedes.

"From the moment when the destiny of the title was in my own hands, the big pressure started and I began to think about ending my racing career if I became world champion," the German said in a statement on Facebook.

"On Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi, I knew that it could be my last race and that feeling cleared my head before the start. I wanted to enjoy every part of the experience, knowing it might be the last time," the 31-year-old added.

"I took my decision on Monday evening."

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rosberg announces shock retirement, days...

  2. Hamilton one of the best, but no friend...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed