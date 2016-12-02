Advert
Friday, December 2, 2016, 07:41

New chief officer for GO Business

Christian Sammut has been appointed chief officer of telecoms company GO Business with effect from January 1. 

The role is in addition to his current role of Chief Executive Officer of BM IT Limited, which is a fully owned subsidiary within the GO Group.

Ing. Sammut has more than 25 years of industry experience gained while working within different areas within the GO Group in executive management positions.

He joined the group in September 2001 and over the past years, Ing. Sammut played a crucial role in growing the data centre and cloud business.

