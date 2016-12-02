Sunset over Rabat, Gozo

Heritage Malta is commemorating the 150th anniversary of Edward Lear’s stay in Gozo through the Expresso Exhibition, ‘Edward Lear in Gozo – 150 years later’.

The exhibition was inaugurated today by Heritage Malta CEO Kenneth Gambin. It will remain until January 28 at Heritage Malta’s office in Cittadella, Victoria.

Once Lear landed in Gozo he was immediately captivated by this island’s beauty. From his lodging in Victoria, he practically covered the island on foot in less than eight days.

He recorded his daily accounts in his diaries. These include sketches and details about daily life in Gozo 150 years ago.

The main localities Lear visited in Gozo are Victoria, Gelmus Hill, Ras il-Wardija, the Fungus Rock at Dwejra, Għarb, Xagħra, the Ġgantija temples, Marsalforn, Żebbuġ, Fontana, Xlendi, Sannat, Mġarr ix-Xini, Ta’ Ċenċ, Fort Chambray, Mġarr, Għajnsielem, Nadur and Ramla Bay.

Lear’s works on the island form part of a collection within the national collection. The focus of the exhibition is on the Gozo works, however five other Lear views of Malta are being exhibited as part of the same collection.

A sketch which is being exhibited for the first time and recently acquisitioned is the Ħaġar Qim sketch.

Edward Lear (1812-1866) is an important 19th century personality, both in the artistic and literary circles. He dedicated himself to drawing and painting, travelling widely and sketching incessantly

He visited Malta on several occasions between 1848 and 1866, documenting Malta and Gozo during a time when the landscape was far more pristine than now.

He left Britian mainly for health reasons.

More information about this exhibition and Heritage Malta and its activities can be obtained from the agency’s website.

www.heritagemalta.org