Rapper Drake is most streamed artist of 2016

Rapper Drake has been named the most streamed artist of 2016 by music service Spotify.

The music platform has revealed the Toronto singer’s One Dance was the UK’s most streamed song of the year, ahead of Sia’s Cheap Thrills and Mike Posner’s I Took a Pill In Ibiza.

Drake’s latest album, Views, released in April, has also been streamed more than 2.45 billion times, Spotify said, making it the most popular of the year in the UK, while One Dance is now the streaming service’s most listened to song of all time, having been played more than 970 million times.

Spotify’s Stefan Blom said: “Drake has been unstoppable this year – he’s a true global superstar.

“With the top album and the top song this year, as well as his successful Summer Sixteen tour, Drake continues to engage his fans in a way that only Drake can; it’s no surprise he is dominating the music industry.”

As well as dominating in the UK, Spotify said he was the most listened to artist in the world for the second year running, having been streamed more than 4.7 billion times in 2016.

Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Kanye West and Coldplay completed the top five streamed artists list, with Rihanna also topping the female artist chart after gaining more than 2.5 billion listens on the music service this year. Her latest album, Anti, was third on the most streamed album list.