KO honour for Ħamrun Liberty ‘A’

Ħamrun Liberty have won the first major honour of the Malta Pool Association season after beating Domus Kids 10-7 in the final of the Heineken KO for teams.

This was a close contest between two competitive sides in Division One with the Żejtun ‘Kids’ producing a very strong challenge but the Liberty boys never losing composure to hold the upperhand in matches that mattered most.

The winning side was composed of Duncan Pisani, Jason Agius, Dylan Cassar, Dejan Grech, Rudolph Gellel, Johan Attard, Ray Caruana, Marius Gatt, Kevin Mercieca and Joseph Grima.

The Ħamrun Liberty ‘B’ side failed to make it a double though as they lost the Division Two KO final to the 9 Ball Café side 10-6.

This was the second successive title for 9 Ball Café.

Tony Zahra, Ranier Felice, Ivan Farrugia, Marlon Bugeja, John Zammit, Stanley Muscat, Edric Galea, James Fenessy, Joseph Psaila and Ivan Bonello figured for the Qawra-based club in the Heineken tournament.