Thursday, December 1, 2016, 08:14

Caruana Curran wins third term as president of ASA

Financial concerns prompt Farrugia Sacco to withdraw his candidature

Joe Caruana Curran

Joe Caruana Curran was re-elected president of the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) for a third term yesterday evening.

Caruana Curran, who has been at the helm of the ASA since 2010, was confirmed as president for the next three years by a show of hands after Lino Farrugia Sacco, his only rival for the election, withdrew his candidature at the last minute.

Of the 26 eligible voters at yesterday’s AGM, 22 were in favour of Caruana Curran’s candidacy while four abstained during the show of hands.

Dr Farrugia Sacco, a retired judge who for many years served as president of the Maltese Olympic Committee (MOC), sent a letter to Caruana Curran in which he raised concerns over the way the swimsport body has handled its financial accounts.

Dr Farrugia Sacco said that, apart from the fact that the audited accounts were sent nearly one year late, the financial position of the association was a “worrying one”.

In his letter, which was also sent to the media, Dr Farrugia Sacco said that the final straw came yesterday when he came to know through a third party that “that the Secretary General (ASA) wanted to inform me that I could not attend the AGM except during the voting”.

Caruana Curran, who read Dr Farrugia Sacco’s letter during yesterday’s AGM, recently signed a new three-year sponsorship agreement with Bank of Valletta which also covers youth development.

The former president of the Malta Billiards and Snooker Association is also a member of LEN Bureau. LEN is the European governing body of aquatic sport.

Also during yesterday’s AGM, Alan Bonello was elected vice-president of the ASA.

