NY pedestrian grabs pot of gold off armoured truck
New York Police have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a bucket filled with $1.6 million of gold flakes from an armoured truck in Manhattan.
The theft took place two months ago and police the thief has since fled to Florida.
But other than that, the mysterious man disappeared as quickly as the gold he walked away with.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.