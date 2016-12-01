Advert
Thursday, December 1, 2016, 15:35

NY pedestrian grabs pot of gold off armoured truck

New York Police have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a bucket filled with $1.6 million of gold flakes from an armoured truck in Manhattan. 

The theft took place two months ago and police the thief has since fled to Florida.

But other than that, the mysterious man disappeared as quickly as the gold he walked away with.

