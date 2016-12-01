Advert
Thursday, December 1, 2016, 13:37 by

Reuters

Indian villagers live in trees to escape elephants

A family in the state of Jharkhand in eastern India is forced to live in a tree for fear of being mauled by elephants.

Herds of elephants have created panic in Loharatola village, where they damaged crops and houses and killed people.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Cameras set up to capture mountain lions...

  2. Andrews celebrate St Andrew's Day with...

  3. Indian villagers live in trees to escape...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-12-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed