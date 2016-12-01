Cameras set up to capture mountain lions get images of pranksters in costume

Photo: Gardner Police Department, Facebook

Motion-activated cameras intended to capture images of mountain lions in a Kansas park have instead snapped pictures of pranksters dressed as animals, monsters and Santa Claus.

Police said they found the images on the two cameras at the park in Gardner.

Interspersed among images of skunks and coyotes were photos of people wearing costumes pretending to be lions wrestling, a gorilla, various monsters and an old person with a walker.

Cpl Robert Huff said it was "pretty comical" and "creative". The cameras were established this month to investigate reports of mountain lions.

No mountain lions were detected.