Today's newspapers in review

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta says the number of patients receiving indefinite care at Mater Dei and Karin Grech hospitals has more than doubled in a year, and 183 beds are taken up by those with nowhere else to go. The newspaper also speaks to a young woman left paralysed during a party in 2008 who says the jail sentence handed to a company director found responsible for the accident was a “bold statement” on health and safety.

The Malta Independent speaks to former Nationalist MP Albert Fenech, who is a member of the Medical Association of Malta and sits on the Vitals Global Healthcare medical board, who criticised MAM for not having sat down and asked their questions directly to VGH.

L-Orizzont says the Curia has not yet withdrawn its application for the development of a school on virgin land in Għaxaq.

In-Nazzjon says the General Workers’ Union is making a profit of €136 for every worker through a scheme it is running with the government.