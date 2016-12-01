Advert
Thursday, December 1, 2016, 19:15

Task force to improve disaster victim identification process

The Disaster Victim Identification Malta task force, better known as DVI Malta, was launched by Home Affairs minister Carmelo Abela today. It groups police, army, civil protection, health authorities and other experts to expand the capabilities of effective disaster response.

Mr Abela remarked that, in line with Interpol guidelines, identification of victims beyond recognition should start moving away from practices that depend on visual recognition by relatives towards systematic processes that provide more dignity to the victims and relatives.

He added that the process of identifying victims of major disasters, such as natural disasters, technical accidents (fires, explosions) and traffic accidents, was rarely possible by visual recognition. Comparisons of fingerprints, dental records or DNA samples are often required to obtain conclusive identification.

A series of intensive DVI courses are being held at the Academy for Disciplined Forces at Ta’ Kandja. Training comprises both academic and practical field work on scene management, victim care, family support, and post-mortem investigative process.  

The DVI Malta task force is chaired by Police Inspector Charlo Casha.

