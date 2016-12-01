Pictures emerge of small power station blaze

Pictures have emerged showing smoke from a small fire which broke out at the controversial ElectroGas power station in Delimara yesterday.

The company said the blaze was controlled in a matter of minutes.

It said some insulation material and cardboard caught fire in an isolated area.

"The incident, that was related to some final works, was not in an operational area and was detected early by the control room and security staff.

"The installed firefighting equipment was able to extinguish the fire in a matter of minutes," said the company, amid consistent alarms raised by the Opposition over the safety of the power station.

Firefighters were called to the site as a protective measure. The new gas-fired power station is not yet operational.

The pictures submitted to Times of Malta by Jo Dimech Conti were taken from on board a boat close to the freeport.