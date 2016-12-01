Leo Brincat sworn in as member of the Court of Auditors
Leo Brincat has been sworn in as a member of the European Union's Court of Auditors, succeeding Louis Galea.
Mr Brincat had failed the European Parliament's scrutiny for the post but was still appointed after the Council of Ministers gave its go-ahead.
Mr Brincat had served as Environment Minister in the Muscat government.
He was parliamentary secretary for housing and information in the Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici government in 1986 and finance minister under Alfred Sant in 1996-98.
