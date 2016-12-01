Developers welcome PN proposals

The Malta Developers' Association has welcomed proposals made by the PN for small businesses and the self employed, the party said today.

The proposals were discussed at a meeting between PN leader Simon Busuttil and an MDA delegation led by its president, Sandro Chetcuti.

Dr Busuttil said the proposals made by the PN applied to many people involved in the building industry such as stone masons, tile layers and electricians. The proposals include reducing income tax to 10% on the first €50,000 of profit.

Mr Chetcuti welcomed the proposals, pointing out that fiscal incentives, while benefiting those concerned, served as an incentive to business and eventually actually helped government raise its revenue. He said that such incentives should apply to sectors which were organised and safeguarded workers' health and safety.

Dr Busuttil was accompanied by Claudio Grech, shadow minister for economic affairs, Robert Arrigo, spokesman on SMEs, Kristy Debono, spokeswoman on financial services and Edwin Vassallo, spokesman on the manufacturing sector.