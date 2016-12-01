Bakery façade damaged in car fire
Residents of Triq il-Ġnien in Għargħur were out with their buckets last night to help put out a car fire.
No injuries were reported but the façade of the bakery the car was parked in front was damaged
The police said this morning they were informed of the fire at 11.45am.
Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site.
An inquiry is being held.
