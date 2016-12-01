Advert
Thursday, December 1, 2016, 10:24

Bakery façade damaged in car fire

Photo: John Fereday

Photo: John Fereday

Residents of Triq il-Ġnien in Għargħur were out with their buckets last night to help put out a car fire.

No injuries were reported but the façade of the bakery the car was parked in front was damaged

The police said this morning they were informed of the fire at 11.45am.

Members of the Civil Protection Department went on site.

An inquiry is being held.

