AD welcomes forthcoming EP visit to Malta to investigate Panama scandal

Alternattiva Demokratika this morning welcomed the European Parliament's decision to approve a request from the committee investigating the Panama scandal to send a delegation to Malta in February.

In a statement this morning, AD said that since the Maltese Parliament and government did not take concrete action on tax avoidance and evasion, even in light of the Panama affair, it hoped the EP inquiry would shed light where others failed.

Chairman Arnold Cassola said it was good that since no action had been taken by Malta to investigate the Panama connections of Maltese politicians and politically exposed persons, the European Parliament would be conducting the investigation.

"The Maltese people deserve full transparency with regards to the ethical behaviour - or the lack of it - of their representatives".

The EP yesterday approved the request from the 'Committee of Inquiry into Money Laundering, Tax Avoidance and Tax Evasion' to send a delegation to Malta, from the February 20 to 24.