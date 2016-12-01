Sporting briefs

Sannino: Serie B club Salernitana are without coach following the resignation of Giuseppe Sannino, yesterday. Salernitana are currently 12th in the league standings after a 1-1 draw with fellows-in-distress Pro Vercelli on Monday. Under Sannino, Salernitana only managed three wins from 16 matches. They are only two points outside the drop zone in the standings.

Chelsea: Chelsea have appointed a law firm to investigate an “individual employed by the club in the 1970s” who is alleged to have abused a former youth team footballer. According to the Daily Telegraph, the youngster claims he was sexually assaulted by Eddie Heath, chief scout until 1979. Reports said a payment was made to the victim by Chelsea, with the club refusing to comment on any of the details. Heath died before the allegation was made.

Rizzo: Midfielder Luca Rizzo will be unavailable for Bologna for most of December after suffering a thigh strain during training this week. The 24-year-old has made seven Serie A starts this season for Bologna but he will be out of action for approximately 20 days to recover his full fitness. A statement released by the club yesterday confirmed Rizzo was diagnosed with a lesion to his left thigh.

Neilson: Rotherham have rubbished reports suggesting Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has turned down the chance to become their new manager. The Millers are looking for a third boss of the season and sixth in 14 months after Kenny Jackett surprisingly quit on Monday after only five games and 39 days in charge. Several reports said that they tried to hijack MK Dons’ approach for the 36-year-old, but the South Yorkshire club insist that is not true.

Cahill winner: Tim Cahill scored the winner as Melbourne City won their first trophy with a 1-0 victory against Sydney FC in Australia’s FA Cup final, yesterday. The ex-Everton and Millwall midfielder, 36, headed in the decisive goal shortly after half-time. It was City’s first silverware since being formed as Melbourne Heart in 2009. This club was rebranded in 2014 following a takeover by the City Football Group, which runs Premier Lea-gue outfit Manchester City.