Thursday, December 1, 2016, 08:37

Palermo axe coach De Zerbi

Palermo sacked head coach Roberto De Zerbi and ap-pointed Eugenio Corini as his replacement, the Italian club said yesterday.

The Serie A side were eliminated from the Italian Cup by second-tier side Spezia yesterday and despite chairman Maurizio Zamparini publicly backing De Zerbi this week, the coach was relieved of his duties following the defeat.

“Having assessed the first-team situation, the club feel compelled to change the technical leadership and entrust the team to Eugenio Corini,” the club said in a statement on their website.

Palermo have lost every home Serie A game this season and are 19th in the standings with six points from 14 matches.

Corini became Palermo’s third coach of the season, with De Zerbi having replaced Davide Ballardini two games into the campaign.

