Football news

North Yorkshire and North Wales police are the latest forces to confirm they are probing allegations of child sex abuse in football – taking the tally to 11.

So far police have received 250 reports and more than 50 calls were made to an NSPCC hotline set up for sexual abuse victims in football in the initial hours of opening.

North Wales Police Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said they are “in receipt of a number of reports of non-recent sexual abuse within a football setting”.

Woodburn has a big future says Mane

Liverpool’s new youngest goal-scorer Ben Woodburn can go on to be a great player, according to team-mate Sadio Mane.

The academy graduate, who at the age of 17 years and 45 days beat Michael Owen’s record by 98 days, was just 14 minutes into his senior career when he blasted home in front of the Kop.

His goal secured a 2-0 League Cup victory over Leeds and, while Liverpool moved into their fourth League Cup semi-final in the last six years, the focus was on the future and not the past.

Mane said: “I hope Ben will keep going and working hard and I think he will be a great player.

“Everyone was happy for him to score his first goal, especially in a big atmosphere at Anfield.”

Research puts Jakupovic spot-on

Hull’s man of the match Eldin Jakupovic revealed his goalkeeping heroics in Tuesday’s League Cup shootout win against Newcastle were not just down to luck.

Mo Diame struck an extra-time opener for Newcastle but Hull hit back through Robert Snodgrass before Jakupovic saved from Jonjo Shelvey and Yoan Gouffran in the shootout to clinch his side a 3-1 win on penalties.

Jakupovic said: “At Hull, we do research on penalty takers.

“I knew Shelvey would put his penalty where he did. Even if you know that you still need to be a bit lucky and make the save.”

Bale operation

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle in London.

The Wales international damaged tendons in his ankle during his team’s 2-1 UEFA Champions League victory at Sporting Lisbon on November 22.

“Gareth Bale has undergone successful surgery to repair damaged tendons in his right ankle,” Real said in a statement.

“The operation took place in London by doctor James Calder and Real Madrid Sanitas doctor Mikel Aramberri, under the supervision of doctor Jesus Olmo, head of Real Madrid’s medical services.”

The 27-year-old forward has scored seven goals and set up three more in 16 starts for Real in all competitions this season.

No time-frame was given for his return to action.

Milan’s Calabria to avoid surgery

Young defender Davide Calabria does not need surgery to heal the ankle injury he suffered during training in October, Milan said yesterday.

“Davide Calabria is still suffering from the effects of a sprain to the left ankle with ligament damage, which he suffered in training in early October,” Milan said on their website yesterday.

“The specialists consulted have all excluded, at this time, the need for surgical treatment.

“A rehab programme has been agreed to bring the player to recovery.”

Full-back Calabria, 19, last played for Milan in a league match against Fiorentina in September which finished goalless.

New house searches in corruption case

Swiss authorities have searched more houses as part of their criminal investigation into suspected corruption in world soccer and have added former FIFA general secretary Urs Linsi to their list of suspects.

“The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) confirms that it conducted house searches with the support of the Federal Office of Police (fedpol) at various locations in the German-speaking part of Switzerland,” the OAG said.

“The measures were carried out as part of the investigations relating to a payment of €6.7m made in April 2005 by the German Football Association to Robert Louis-Dreyfus.”

That payment, which went via FIFA to the late Adidas boss Dreyfus, was a return of a loan made years earlier when Germany was bidding to host the 2006 World Cup.

West Ham’s Sakho out for six weeks

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho is set for a six-week spell on the sidelines after injuring his thigh in Sunday’s 1-1 Premier League draw at Manchester United.

The Senegal international, a key player for West Ham in the last two seasons, has just returned to fitness after being out since the start of the season with a back injury and scored early in Sunday’s draw before going off in the second half.

“A scan revealed that the injury will keep him out for up to six weeks,” the London club said.

Sakho will join winger Gokhan Tore and defenders Sam Byram, Arthur Masuaku and Reece Oxford on the treatment table.